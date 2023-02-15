STEVENS POINT – Learn about winter sowing, smart plant choices and creating pollinator habitat at Garden Dreams Feb. 25, virtually or in person.

Sponsored by the Portage County master gardeners, this half-day program is open to anyone interested in learning more about gardening. It will be held at 8 a.m. at Mid-State Technical College, 1001 Centerpoint Drive, Stevens Point.

The program includes three topics:

Winter sowing is a hands-on session. Many seeds need to be pre-chilled to germinate. Winter sowing is a popular alternative to starting seeds indoors. Sue Karcheski, an avid gardener for more than 40 years, will share her winter sowing experience for the past four years. She will lead participants in planting a milk jug to take home to their gardens. All supplies are included.

Herbaceous ornamentals – right plant, right place will cover plant selection, maintenance and pest management. The session explores ways to best use annual and perennial plants in the landscape. It will be led by Janell Wehr, UW Extension horticulture educator serving Marathon and Wood counties.

Planting for pollinators. Vital to the ecosystem, pollinators face challenges and are declining. Jill Trochlell-Ziehr will help participants discover ways to provide food, shelter and nesting places for pollinators and choose the best plants to attract a variety of pollinators. Trochlell-Ziehr is a master gardener, master naturalist volunteer and Wild Ones member.

Garden Dreams costs $15 and can be paid at the door. Register online at http://bit.ly/3JPU5ej.