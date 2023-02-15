Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Timothy “Boots” Warosh

Timothy “Boots” Warosh, 58, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

He was born on July 9, 1964, to David and Charlotte (Straub) Warosh, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Tim was well known for his one-of-a-kind personality, he always had a story or a joke to tell. He never said a bad thing about anyone, and he left a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to know him. Tim was a cowboy at heart, his boot and hat collection as well as his love for Dolly Parton were a testament to that. He was a kind and generous man. He worked at the Health Care Center in the mobile crisis area for over 20 years; he excelled at his position so well that he earned the nickname “Crisis Man”. His love for his family and friends was immeasurable.

Those who knew Tim, will understand what we all have lost.

He survived by his parents, Vic and Charlotte Richardson; his wife, Kim Trudeau; his children, Rachel (Rob Ball) Trudeau, Megan (Josh Laffin) Trudeau, Kelli (Waylon Johnson) Trudeau, and Eric (Alexis Martinez) Trudeau; his grandchildren, Ian, Gemma, Mayla, Thea, Harper, Rivia, Devon, Kale, Taren, Tristen, Tevin, Taylan, and Teagan; his siblings, Kelly Warosh, Chris (Michelle) Warosh, Todd (Jennifer Rosado) Warosh, Dennis (Carrie) Warosh, Katie (John Harrison) Gambill; his daughter-in-law, Marie Sternhagen; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by, his father, David G. Warosh; and his son, Ben Sternhagen, along with his in-laws, Patrick and Alice Mount.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Homestead On 52, 162765 WI-52, Wausau, WI, 54403. A visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Homestead.

Dr. Brian D. Nelson

Dr. Brian D. Nelson, age 58, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 in one of his favorite places (Whistler, Canada) after a day of doing what he loved, skiing.

Brian was born on November 16, 1964 in Madison, WI to the late Donald and Dawn Nelson.

After graduating from West Bend High School, Brian went on to obtain his medical degree from UW Madison. He then went on to the University of Minnesota for Cardiology. He started his career in cardiology in Minocqua followed by continued education at UW Madison for Cardiac and Peripheral Intervention. It was in Madison where he met his wife, Lori. The two were married on January 30, 2009 on the beach in Turks and Caicos. Brian worked for years at Aurora and Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee. Most recently, Brian lived with Lori in Wausau where he continued his career in cardiology at Ascension and Aurora Hospitals in Oshkosh.

Brian was a very hard worker, but he also played hard. He enjoyed traveling, especially to their condo in Whistler, Canada where he loved to ski and mountain bike. He was an avid wakeboarder and enjoyed vegetable gardening. He loved spending time with his family and dogs, Ruby and Abe.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Larry Buroker of Mount Laurel, NJ, Lianna Thompson of Reedsburg, and Tanner (Brittany) Thompson of Reedsburg; his sister, Beth (Mark) Zell; niece, Kelsey Zell and nephew, Carson Zell.

The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. 6205 Alderson St. Weston, WI. The visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the EMS of Whistler, Canada as well as Cheryl Waters and Michel Gendreau

Jessica Staszak Abitz

Jessica Staszak Abitz, age 43, was released into God’s arms on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a tragic ocean accident while vacationing in Florida with her loving family.

Jess was born December 30, 1979, the oldest of three spirited Staszak children and only daughter, to Jackie (Koskey) and Mark Staszak. She was a 1998 graduate of DC Everest and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communications from UW-Madison with honors.

She met her future husband, Mike, at a young age and they started dating when they were both only 17. Theirs became a love unique to them, full of friendship and laughter, devotion, and creativity. They did everything together. Jess married the love of her life, Mike, on May 29, 2010. They were together for almost 26 years.

Jess was a dreamer with goals. She was passionate, artistic, and imaginative. She had 26 years of experience as a floral designer, creating stunning floral masterpieces and managing the marketing for Richfield Flowers & Events in MN. Jess was also an accomplished and eloquent writer. In addition to her private writing works, she founded and owned Fire It Up Freelance, and created ghost writing works through Click Clack Writing in MN.

She was a health advocate, dedicating a tremendous amount of time to learning the smallest details to benefit herself, her loved ones, and anyone else possible. Her passion for health led her to begin working in colon hydrotherapy through Move Colonics in MN. Those that knew Jess well found this perfectly fitting. Jess talked often about wanting to expand her impact even further by becoming a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner.

Jess loved traveling, music and going to concerts, exploring, and dancing like everyone was watching and she didn’t care. She loved life and being grounded by nature and the outdoors. Jess always looked forward to adventures with her family, which took her abroad from places like New York all the way to Japan.

She cherished hiking with Mike off the beaten path and making their own way. Jess loved movies and TV, watching cheesy horror films and sci-fi masterpieces like X-Files with her friends. She was passionate about cooking healthy foods with Mike and just being together. She had a desire to read everything and write hilarious and genius screenplays and stories that even made her laugh. She welcomed all things weird, quirky, and unique and filled her home and life with so much warmth. She was delighted to be an aunt and loved family events full of laughter. Jess will forever be known for her creativity and passion, her infectious smile, laughter and humor, and her huge heart and caring nature.

Her personality was as vibrant and colorful as the clothes she wore, of every color and pattern that she could find. When it came to work, she was tenacious and strived to excel. She could laugh at herself and not take her own flaws too seriously. She was one of the brightest and most colorful lights in any room. She was a rare spirit, and we were blessed to know her and love her. She will be treasured and remembered forever by her husband, Mike, her loving family and friends, and all who knew her.

Jess is survived by her deeply beloved husband and love of her life, Mike. Her adoring parents, Jackie and Mark Staszak. Her brothers and sister-in-law, Scott Staszak and Phil and Jacqueline Staszak. Granny Margaret Koskey. In-laws, Doug and Diane Abitz. Sisters- and brothers-in-law, Melissa and Andy Bohr and Jessica and Chris Goebel. Her nieces and nephews, Joanna Staszak, Sidney and Jack Goebel, and Nick and Nathan Bohr, along with countless other dear family members and loving friends, all of whom she cherished deeply.

Jess is preceded in death and was embraced in Heaven by her grandparents Lawrence Koskey and Mary and Ralph Staszak; Aunt Kathy Staszak; Uncle Craig Hoyt; and her dear friend, Erin Wright.

A celebration of our angel Jessica’s life will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI 54476. Public Visitation 11:00 am-1:00 pm, Public dedication service at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jess and supporting her beloved husband, Mike, in the coming days by donating or sharing Jess’s Memorial Fund link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/JessicaLeeStaszakAbitz

John O. Franks

SSGT John O. Franks was born in Wausau on December 2, 1959, to William and Gwendolyn (Egdahl) Franks. The family moved to Arizona when he was five years old. He met and married the love of his life Jean Strout on May 14, 1983, in Phoenix.

He went to New Mexico Military Institute to prepare for his career in the military. He spent five years in the Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Captain before resigning his commission and joining the Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during Desert Shield/Storm retiring with Staff Sargent rank.

He spent his free time fishing, hanging out with his family and friends, and working on any computer he could. He loved to troubleshoot computer problems. John was fiercely loyal and protective of his friends and family. People always sought out John to help them with their problems. He was known for his endless heart.

Johns’s quick and quirky wit and unique laugh will always be remembered. He is survived by his wife, Jean Franks, daughter, son-in-law Chris & Kristy Chula, and son Michael Franks. Along with his grandchildren Anna, Lilith, and Cara.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Gwendolyn Franks, his brother Paul Franks, and his grandson Daemon Lee.

Mabel I. Zunker

Mabel I. Zunker, 102, of Wausau, beloved wife of the late Lester G. Zunker, passed away on February 10, 2023.

Mabel was born on July 1, 1920 in the town of Maine, WI daughter of the late Emil and Ernestina (Schult) Marquardt. She married Lester on July 17, 1941 in DuBuque, IA. They made their home in Wausau where they raised their two sons. She was a loving homemaker most of her life. She later worked in commercial cleaning at First National Bank, Rodger’s Cinema and the Wausau Mall retiring at 87. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, crocheting and baking. In her later years she loved taking road trips with her son Gerald and ended up visiting 38 states. Mabel’s faith was the most important part of her life. She was active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She will be remembered most as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

Mabel is survived by her one sister in law: Mabel Marquardt, her son: Gerald “Jerry” Zunker, she also leaves three grandchildren: Cristine “Tina” (Gerald) Schmitz, Timothy Zunker, and Troy (Cathy) Zunker, one grand daughter in law: Tina Zunker, along with 7 great grandchildren: Adam, Nathan, Caitlyn, Joseph, Jackson, Marie, and Alex. She is further survived by her former, daugher-in-law Denise Zunker, daughter-in-law, Roxine Zunker, numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step great grandchildren, and a step great great grandchild, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, one son, Lester and eight siblings.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24th from 10 AM – 11 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau with a service following at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church.

Mabel’s family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Aldin Elder Care, Nicolet Staffing, and Our House Senior Living, for the wonderful care given to Mabel.

Wilhelm H. Schleyer

Wilhelm (Bill) Heinrich Schleyer, age 85, was called home to his eternal rest with his Lord Jesus on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

He was born in Bamberg, Bavaria, Germany on January 21st, 1938, to Anton Mann and Karolina Luise Schleyer. His early years were spent on the family farm. He enjoyed playing with the animals and hiking the fields and hills with his mother when time permitted.

At the age of four, he, his mother, and two sisters moved to Munich. His formative years after the war were spent there, and at the age of nineteen, he decided to head to New York City to visit an uncle who lived there. He arrived via ship in New York Harbor on June 9th, 1958

Enjoying the hospitality of his uncle, and seeing the prosperity of the American people, he decided to stay in the U.S. One way to accomplish this was to join the military and seek his citizenship by that route. He joined the U.S. Army and on April 4th, 1960, while stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, he completed his Declaration of Intent to become a U.S. Citizen.

One of his next duty assignments took him back to Germany. There he met a quiet, shy, but easily provoked young lady by the name of Hedwig (Heidi) Staudacher in a local establishment one evening and made a comment to her. Not realizing he was German, but only seeing the uniform of an American Soldier, she raised a ruckus and started reading him the riot act. It was not until he explained in perfect German, that he was from Germany and had joined the U.S. Army that she calmed down and a relationship began. They were married the next year on March 9th, 1962 and had been married for 57 years when the love of his life, his “Schatze” passed in December of 2019.

Being in the military, he moved the family around a lot and spent time on many U.S. posts and in Germany. He also did two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded many honors and medals to include the Bronze Star with “V” for Valor Device as well as the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. After 21years of moving around, his last duty position brought him to Wausau, WI to be the Active Component Advisor to the 213th Supply & Service Battalion. He and the family bought a house in Rothschild and decided to establish their own base. When the Army decided to re-locate the family again, he decided to call it quits and retire. So, after 21 years, Master Sergeant (MSG) “Wild Bill” Schleyer retired on January 31st, 1979. The nickname “Wild Bill” came from an incident when he jumped up on a desk and started to “dress down” an officer (his Captain) for some perceived infraction. Very bold of him.

Bill and Heidi were parents to four children. Susan, Ronni (Ron), Sabine, and Christopher (Chris). They sold the Rothschild home and moved to Wausau in 1979 and raised the family in a small, cozy home on the Southeast side of town. He lived there for 40 years. He enjoyed the quiet life after retiring and spent his days outside in the yard, becoming a grill master, doing word search games (puzzle books, as he referred to them), relaxing in his easy chair, and watching movies and television.

He was able to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight this past June and was assisted by his daughter Sabine Schroeder as his Guardian.

Three children survive him – Susan (Mark) Kukulka of Auburndale, Sabine (Kurt) Schroeder of Weston, and Christopher (Heidi) Schleyer of Wausau. He was also blessed with six grandchildren – Ciara (John) Kukulka-Bauer of Marshfield, Arielle (Timothy) Kukulka-Koerber of Wausau, Josiah (Caterina) Kukulka of Wausau, Isaac Kukulka of Auburndale, Alora (Adam) Schroeder-Kramer of Wausau, and Dillan Schroeder of Stevens Point. Six great grandchildren complete his legacy – Graham, Gianna, Brett, and Beckham Bauer, Mark Koerber, and Weston Kramer.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, one sister (Marta), his son Ronni, and his beloved “Schatze” Heidi.

Pall Bearers will be Adam Kramer, Christopher Schleyer, Dillan Schroeder, Isaac Kukulka, Josiah Kukulka, Kurt Schroeder, Mark Kukulka, and Timothy Koerber.

Visitation will take place at the Highland Community Church Weston Campus on Friday, February 17th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The Worship Service will begin at 1:00 PM with a Military Honor Guard to follow.

Gifts of Monetary Value can be made out to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Wausau and mailed to: 225780 Rib Mountain Drive, # 234 Wausau, WI 54401

Dianne M. Stichmann

Dianne Marie Stichmann, 79, Wausau, formerly of Phillips passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, while under the care of Marshfield Hospital-Weston Comfort Care and Assisted Living Services at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

She was born May 4, 1943, in Chicago, daughter of the late William and Claraine (Burgholzer) Knaack. Dianne married Stan Stichmann in Hayward on July 7, 1977, deceased April 2022. Prior to that she was married to Bob Bembenek Sr. and Roger Loomis. She had two children with Bob, but later divorced, Roger also preceded her in death. Bob Sr. of Cedar Rapids, IA survives. Dianne graduated from Oak Creek High School, Oak Creek WI, 1961.

Dianne last worked at the U.S. Forest Service office in Hayward. Prior career positions included secretarial work with UW Extension and Valley Health Care, Hayward. She also worked with Shell Oil Company, Kearney & Trecker and Wisconsin Telephone in Milwaukee.

Some of her favorite hobbies included sewing, she was known for her cooking, including many delicious family meals and those awesome oatmeal cookies! She enjoyed traveling with many trips to Florida as well as an African Safari, a Bahamas ocean cruise and train trip to Arizona. She loved to share stories about her excursions with family and friends and got really good at grandma hugs. In her later years she helped Stan during his final years with his health care. Dianne and Stan enjoyed spending time with their family whenever possible and many family gatherings were her favorite times.

Survivors include her children, Bob Bembenek Jr., West Allis, Steve (Dawn) Bembenek, Clear Lake, and their siblings of Stan’s children with his first wife Sylvia Betka, Tomahawk. They are David (Sharon Otto) Stichmann, Merrill, Dale Stichmann, Tomahawk, Debra Stichmann, Rhinelander, Dawn (Gene) Horwath, Tomahawk, 11 grandchildren, three sisters, Susanne (Ken) Simpson, Phillips, Claraine Hermersmann, Lena, WI, Pam Nygaard, Gladstone, MI, and brother Bill (Pat) Knaack, Phillips, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Final resting will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James S. Martin

James “Jim” S. Martin, 83, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023 with his family by his side. Jim was born November 13, 1939 in Crandon. His early years included working on their small family farm as well as a local potato farm. He graduated from Antigo High School in 1957, and married his bride Lorna in 1961. After the couple moved to Wausau in 1963, Jim worked in construction, leaving his mark on many buildings all around the state. A master carpenter for over 35 years, he also took active leadership roles in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 310.

In 1972, the couple purchased an old dairy farm and established Highland Trees Christmas Tree Farm. As they built their family, the first baby trees were growing as well. Meanwhile, Jim took loads of Wisconsin-grown Christmas Trees to sell in Houston, Texas. Our family lost Lorna to cancer in 1982. Jim and his family continued to nurture the tree farm into a much-loved local family tradition. Our father’s labor of love celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and continues into its second generation. In his rare free time, he enjoyed old country music, dancing, woodworking, and inventing new farm equipment and gadgets.

He is survived by his daughter, Annie Martin (Erik Olsen); son, Mike Martin (Angie Gonzalez); girlfriend, Mitzie Bisping; brother, Gordon; sisters, Janice Novak and Yvonne Raith; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna (Jagla); his parents, Wallace Martin and Edna (Gilbert) Martin; and his sisters, Lois Weyh and Peggy Culbertson.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, followed by a sharing of memories at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, 238537 Del Rio Road, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, loving friends and family, Primrose Memory Care of Weston, and the amazing people at Aspirus Palliative Care who helped him on his journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or Arbor Day Foundation. Even better, plant a tree!

Susan M. Ballerstein

Susan “Sue” M. Ballerstein, 64, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born August 21, 1958, in Wausau, daughter of the late George and Dolores (Skrzypcak) Schueller. On June 24, 1978, she married Del Ballerstein at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar.

Sue graduated from Edgar High School in 1976. She started working at The Bank of Edgar after graduation and continued to work in the banking industry until 2020.

Her spirit was full of energy and her family was her whole world. Her family and friends could always count on her to help with anything asked of her.

Above all, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was so very proud of them – attending all their games, concerts, and other events. She absolutely was their biggest fan. She especially enjoyed baking cupcakes and cookies with her grandchildren.

She had a creative touch – always learning a new craft and willing to do projects of almost any kind for others – including stained glass art, making custom apparel and home décor. She made Kringle for the Schueller family Christmas every year. Another talent she had was photography – taking pictures during many special family gatherings and always had her camera ready at any of her grandchildren’s events.

As a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic parish, she sang in the choir, helped with the parish fish fries and volunteered for various tasks.

She was a wonderful loving mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend to many, taken from this world way too soon. She will forever be in our hearts and missed so very much.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her loving husband of 44 years, Del Ballerstein; children, Tracey (Matthew) Weiland, Troy (Kathy) Ballerstein, Trent (fiancée Rebecca) Ballerstein and Trevor (Jennie) Ballerstein; grandchildren, Fletcher, Sawyer and Delaney Weiland, Olivia, Hudson and Abby Ballerstein; siblings, Ken Schueller, Kristine (Joe) Borchardt, Carol (Wally) Jansen, Linda (Jerry) Mroczenski, John Schueller, Donna (Brian) Bargender, JoAnn (John) Schweitzer, Angie (Mike) Hartnady, Paul (Robyn) Schueller, Cindy (Jason) Hepfler and Todd (Jennifer) Schueller; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Borchardt and a niece, Amy Grant.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. There will be a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at church.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to everyone who has called, texted, prayed, visited and sent cards and food during this time. We are so very blessed to have such strong and loving support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or School, PO Box 35, Edgar, WI 54426.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kevin J. Geer

Kevin J. Geer (Wausau), age 65, passed away on February 13, 2023.



Kevin was born in Jamaica, NY to the late William (Bill) Geer and Jean Geer. Shortly after his birth, he moved to Chicago, IL where he spent most of his childhood.

In 1972, Kevin moved to Wausau, WI where he graduated from Wausau West in 1975. After graduation, Kevin joined the United States Navy and proudly served aboard the USS Donald D Beary where he was honorably discharged in 1980.

Most recently, he retired from Crystal Finishing in 2019 from the Anodizing Department. Kevin loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

As a passionate dog lover, he instantly became best friends with every dog he ever met. Kevin was a Green Bay Packer fanatic and a forever optimist; no matter the score, he would always say “we just need a “pick”.



Kevin is survived by his children Mike (Heather) Geer of Appleton, WI and their two children Ava and Korbin, and Nick (Tina) Geer of Ringle, WI and their two children, Kyrstan and Hailey, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jean Geer.



Church Services for Kevin Geer will be announced and held at a later date.

Frank J. Tucek Jr.

Frank Jerome Tucek Jr., loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend left this world peacefully on February 12, 2023, at age 86 at Rennes Health Center in Weston, WI, under care of family and Aspirus Hospice.

Frank was born to Eleanor (Davis) and Frank Jerome Tucek Sr. on November 10, 1936. A great lover of nature, Frank spent his childhood along with his four siblings roaming and exploring the fields and woods surrounding his parents’ farmstead in Rib Mountain, WI.

After a stint in the US Marine Corps Frank enrolled in the University of Wisconsin Marathon Center where he met his future wife, Mary Chapiewsky. They were married on January 24, 1959. Together they had five children. Frank was a devoted family man, dedicated to providing all the best for his wife and children. He loved family vacations “up north,” fishing with his kids and teaching them the secrets of the natural world.

Frank was a gifted analytical, creative problem solver and inventor. He spent his career working at the heavy equipment manufacturer Drott/Case IH. Starting as a draftsman he rose through the ranks to become an Engineer, Chief Engineer, Dept. Manager and Executive. He worked in the Woodlands division and was instrumental in the design of the Feller/Buncher logging machine. He (along with Drott Mfg.) held patents on parts of the mechanics. Frank loved the analytical and creative process of his job. He nourished many lifelong friendships with his colleagues both here and abroad.

Frank was blessed with a long and productive retirement. He had a shop built in Ringle, WI, where he was able to garden and pursue his artistic and musical passions. He was a talented woodworker, building beautifully crafted furniture which he generously gifted to family and friends. Frank was also a master woodcarver. He produced dozens of carvings over the years which demonstrated his talent and often his sharp sense of humor. Frank was a great lover of music and played numerous brass instruments. He especially enjoyed playing along with his grandchildren when they would come to visit him at his shop. Always humble, he was never boastful of his innumerable talents.

Frank was truly a man of integrity, kindness, creativity and humor, who was beloved by all those who were blessed to have known him. His gentle soul will be sorely missed.

Frank is survived by four of his children – Ann (Cary) Bush, John Tucek, Molly (Eric) Gunderson, and Thomas Tucek; six grandchildren – Joshua Tucek, Daniel Tucek, Amanda Tucek, Katie (Braydan) Coffing, Matthew Bush, and Eric Bush; a great grandchild, Nora Coffing and another great grandson due any day. He is also survived by three of his siblings Margaret Koebke, Carol (Glenn) Conover, and Linda (William) Hellings.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Tucek, son Peter Tucek, and brother Donald Tucek, as well as many close friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday February 24, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 709 Weston Ave, Wausau. Vicar Pat Kempf will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ann Bush c/o Brainard Funeral Home to be used towards the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Verna M. Tellock

Verna M. Tellock, 93, of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Verna was born on February 9, 1930, in Greenwood. The daughter of George and Blanche (Smith) Braun.

On August 27, 1955, Verna was united in marriage to Harry Gabor. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1974. Verna then married Edward Tellock on March 15, 1976. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2019.

Verna worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was a cook at Homme Youth and Family Programs and Homme Home in Wittenberg for many years. Verna loved fishing and would often go to the Lake of the Woods. She enjoyed playing cards,shooting pool, bowling, gardening and canning. Verna was an avid Milwaukee Brewer fan.

Verna is survived by one son, James (Renae) Gabor; three step-children, Mackey (John) Strange, Eugene H. (Cheryl) Tellock, and Donald (Misty) Tellock; two grandchildren, Jeremy Gabor and Brian (fiancée, Kellie Harer) Gabor; two step-great-grandchildren, Maren and Bodhi Herndon; one sister, Jean (Bernie) Bradley and numerous extended family members.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Harry and Edward; one daughter, Nancy; one sister, Catherine and one brother, Neil.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. Rev. Barry Levine will officiate. Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschutla.com

Dolores A. Wanta

Dolores Wanta, 92, formerly of Bevent, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Greendale, WI.

Dolores was born on May 19, 1930 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Falkowski) Kleman.

Dolores moved to Bevent with her parents when she was 6 weeks old. She graduated from Rosholt High School and then went to work in Milwaukee.

On October 15, 1949, Dolores was united in marriage to Elmer Wanta at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2008.

Dolores enjoyed working on her family history, doing needlecraft projects and crocheting. It was always a pleasure to have her sons and grandchildren coming to visit.

Dolores is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Jennifer) Wanta and Dennis Wanta; four grandchildren, Wesley (Jennifer), Eric (Leah), Melissa and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Maya, Alex, Victoria, Jacob, Anya, Max and Henry; step grandchildren, Cheri, Michelle (Ben), Morano and Samantha (Cameron); step great-grandchildren, Vance, Silas, Sadie, Delany and Kole; siblings, LeRoy Kleman and James (Deborah) Kleman and sisters-in-law, Mattie Wanta and Corrine Wanta.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Gene and Daniel Kleman and Mary (John) Romatoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on May 20 at the church from 9 am until the time of Mass.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Dolores’ family would like to thank her friends at Bell Tower Apartments for all their care and concern.

Annika F. Harris

Annika Faith Margaret Harris, 9 days old, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the American Family Children’s Hospital, Madison.

Annika was born on February 2, 2023, in Wausau, the daughter of Devon Harris and Alexandria Faust.

Annika is survived by her parents and three siblings, McKenzie, Lillian and Emelynn Harris.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Mattoon.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Robert M. Sitz

Robert Michael Sitz, 64, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on February 4th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Robert aka Bob/Bobby, grew up in San Diego, California, a place he loved and spent many years until he moved to Idaho. Robert was a man of many trades. He worked as a bouncer in his early life, a pipe fitter for many years, and finally as a cab driver for River City Cab where he met many friends and impacted the community with his kindness. Robert enjoyed sports of many kinds, but his favorite was Baseball. He was an avid Padres fan but also enjoyed football; cheering for the Chargers most of his life. He enjoyed watching wrestling (WWE),traveling with his wife, and playing with his grandsons. Robert will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Robert was predeceased by his Grandmother Bertha Mann and Grandfather Mann; Grandmother Dorothy Sitz and Grandfather Sitz; and his father, Rodney H Sitz. Robert is survived by his Mother, Evelyn (Tootsie) Sitz; Brothers, Tom (Diane) and Paul Sitz; Sister, Laurie Davis (Kevin); Wife, Rebecca Sitz; Son, Rodney Carl Sitz (Shay); Daughter, Roxanne Sitz; Grandsons, Brodi, Bentley, and Barrett Sitz; and has a Granddaughter on the way.

Robert requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. We request all of Robert’s loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful life at Nepco Park Shelter in Wisconsin Rapids on May 7th, 2023 from 12pm-4pm. Please join his Facebook group, Flock Cancer with Bob for updates and to share your stories and memories of Robert with us so we can cherish him and remember the love he had for those around him.