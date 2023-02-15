WAUSAU – Feb. 23 is Curling is Cool day nationally and throughout Canada.

In Wausau, the Wausau Curling Club will conduct three Learn to Curl sessions to introduce the coolness of the sport to new people.

The first session will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, Wausau. Two more sessions will follow at noon Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

During these sessions, new curlers will learn about the history and strategy of the game and will have time on the ice to learn how to deliver and sweep the curling stones. Instructors will provide equipment and step-by-step instructions. You’ll be ready to curl after just one day.

Participants will also get a tour of the Curling Center.

The fee for the Learn to Curl events is $10. Pre-registration is required. Contact Tucker Diedrich at 715-573-1959 or www.wausaucurling.org/index.php/events/event-listings.

Participants should take a pair of clean, rubber-soled athletic shoes, dress in layers, and wear stretchy pants.