WAUSAU – The Wausau River District will host a new summer Night Market series on the third Thursday of June, July and August featuring all things local.

Join the fun on June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17 for a mix of farmer and artisan vendors, live entertainment, sidewalk cafes and extended hours from downtown retailers.

Wausau’s Night Market will be held the third Thursday in June, July and August. Photo courtesy Wausau River District.

Vendors will be set up outside the City Square Office Center Plaza from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“Farmers and makers markets can be a real benefit to the local economy,” said Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske. “The Wausau area is lucky to have a vibrant market community, and we’re excited to bring these entrepreneurs to the downtown.”

In addition, the organization hopes to highlight existing restaurants and retailers in a collaborative effort to showcase the district’s after-hours offerings.

The Wausau River District encourages any interested artists, makers or farmers who would like to participate in the inaugural event series to fill out an application on the organization’s website and submit by March 15 for consideration. More information can be found at www.wausauriverdistrict.org/night-market-series.