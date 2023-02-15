For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team has announced the signing of Cal State Fullerton sophomore outfielder Colby Wallace.

Wallace, a 6-foot-4, right-handed batter, played at the University of Washington in 2022 before transferring to Cal State Fullerton. At Washington, Wallace hit .295 in 78 at-bats and commited only one error in 28 games played.

Wallace is a graduate of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, where he was the seventh-ranked outfielder in the state per Perfect Game.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison on Monday, May 29. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715-845-5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24, at 10 a.m.