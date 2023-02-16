By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

A team from Eau Claire won the Mens’ Invitational bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Center last weekend. A Wausau team finished in the runner-up spot in a close final game.

The first event winner was the Gagnon rink, featuring Nick Gagnon, Nick Selding, Marcus Gagnon and Mike Gohat.

Runnerup was the Cucchiarelli rink from Wausau with Tim Cucchiarelli, Todd Goetsch, Bobby Splinter and Jess Jensen.

Other winners included the Trenberth rink from Duluth (second event), the Solheim rink of Madison (third event), and the Anderson rink from Racine (fourth event). The fourth event winner traditionally receives the “Lonesome Polecat” prize at the local tournament.

The event was organized by Sam Staples of the Wausau Curling Club. A full slate of teams competed, several from out of state.