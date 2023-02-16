WAUSAU – More than a year has passed since Afghans fled Kabul on evacuation flights and were eventually resettled in communities throughout Wisconsin. While America’s Dairyland and the Middle East may be thousands of miles apart, Wisconsin communities have stepped up to help hundreds of refugees begin a new life in America, connecting them with jobs, language training, medical care and other essential resources.

At 10 a.m. Feb. 17, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Eric Yonke, from the Ethiopian Community Development Council, and Erik Anderson, from the council’s co-sponsorship program, to reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the past year and discuss the ways in which communities can continue to ease the transition.

