WAUSAU, WI. – The City of Wausau is gearing up for the first election of 2023, the Spring Primary election on Tuesday, February 21.

Voters who can’t make it to the polls on Tuesday, can vote early at City Hall. In person absentee voting is being held in Wausau:

• Friday, February 17 from 8am – 4:30pm, and

• Saturday, February 18 from 8am – 12:00pm

The city will also be utilizing Badger Books at a new poll site starting with the February Primary. The e-poll book will be used at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, which serves as the poll site for Districts 1 & 2 on the city’s southeast side. Badger Books are an electronic version of the paper poll book used to check in voters on election day.

These new devices can be used to check-in voters, complete voter registration, and process absentee ballots. Voters can watch the video to learn more about what to expect when they arrive at the polls. Additional resources are available on the City of Wausau website under Voter Info page.

Wausau utilized Badger Books at two poll sites and Central Count during the November 8 General Election and will again in 2023. These polling places are: • Sylvan Hill Park – District 6 (northeast side)

• National Guard Armory – Districts 9 & 11 (northwest and west side of Wausau)

Voters can see if they are registered, track their absentee ballot, and find their poll site at www.myvote.wi.gov.