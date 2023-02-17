By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield closed the game on a 26-10 run and defeated Wausau West 62-47 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball finale for both teams on Thursday night at Marshfield High School.

West led for most of the first half as Kelly Kray scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the opening 16 minutes.

Marshfield junior Ayana Bousum was left open on the perimeter as the Warriors tried to lock down the Tigers’ leading scorer Dani Minsaas. Bousum started out 0-for-4, but was persistent and scored 10-straight points, including two 3-pointers, to help the Tigers take an 18-16 lead.

Back-to-back baskets by Kenzie Deaton and an offensive rebound and basket by Kray held West regain the lead, before another 3-pointer from Bousum – her fourth of the half – brought the Warriors’ lead down to 24-23 at halftime.

Minsaas was able to get herself free as the second half began, scoring Marshfield’s first nine points.

Bousum had a three-point play before Lexie White scored for West to give the Warriors a 37-36 lead with 9:48 to go and it looked like it would be a bitter fight to the end to decide the winner.

That would not be the case. Consecutive 3-pointers from Raella Schueleler and Minsaas, and another basket from Schueller culminated a 12-2 run by Marshfield as it took control.

Deaton had two-straight 3-pointers for West to help them stay within five, but Minsaas responded with a hoop and after two free throws by Molly Anderson with 3:07 left for the Warriors, Marshfield finished the game scoring the final 10 points as it made 8 of 11 free throws.

Bousum finished with 27 points and five rebounds, Minsaas had all 16 of her points in the second half, and Schueller had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers.

Deaton added 14 points, and Anderson had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors.

Marshfield (19-5, 10-2 WVC) will host Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. West (15-8, 8-4 WVC) wraps up its regular season with a nonconference game at home Saturday against Pulaski before hosting Appleton East in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Feb. 24.

Tigers 62, Warriors 47

Wausau West 24 23 – 47

Marshfield 23 39 – 62

WAUSAU WEST (47): Emma Morehead 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 9-18 0-0 18, Kenzie Deaton 5-15 2-2 14, Ayla Christensen 0-7 0-0 0, Alexis White 2-7 0-2 4, Molly Anderson 2-3 7-8 11. FG: 18-51. FT: 9-12. 3-pointers: 2-12 (Deaton 2-6, Kray 0-1, White 0-2, Christensen 0-3). Rebounds: 36 (White 13). Turnovers: 19. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 15-8, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (62): Alyssa Foemmel 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Kilty 0-1 0-0 0, Zaida Kolbeck 0-1 6-8 6, Kaylie Charron 0-1 1-2 1, Dani Minsaas 6-12 2-3 16, Kaci Abney 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Holm 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Grancorvitz 1-4 0-0 2, Raella Schueller 3-6 3-6 10, Ayana Bousum 8-19 7-7 27, Cami Wucherpfennig 0-1 0-0 0. FG: 18-45. FT: 19-26. 3-pointers: 7-17 (Bousum 4-11, Minsaas 2-4, Schueller 1-1, Grancorvitz 0-1). Rebounds: 28 (Schueller 9). Turnovers: 12. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 19-5, 10-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.