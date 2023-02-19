Wausau Pilot & Review

STOUGHTON – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team lost a 15-point halftime lead but was able to prevail in overtime, defeating Stoughton 58-55 in a nonconference game between two state-ranked squads on Saturday at Stoughton High School.

Newman Catholic, ranked No. 3 in last week’s Wissports.net Division 5 state coaches poll, cruised out to a 36-21 lead by halftime.

However, having played Friday night in a tight loss to Marathon and then making the long trip south on Saturday, the Cardinals may have started to tire and Stoughton, ranked No. 10 in Division 2, took advantage.

The Vikings (17-6) flipped the script, outscoring Newman 31-16 in the second half to force overtime. In the extra frame Newman was able to snag the victory with a slight 6-3 advantage and end its mini two-game losing streak.

Mason Prey was 6-for-6 from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 22 points for the Cardinals (19-4). Isaac Seidel added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Conner Krach chipped in with 12 points in the win.

Newman Catholic will finish its regular-season schedule with a Marawood Conference South Division matchup at Stratford on Thursday.

The WIAA playoff brackets will be announced Sunday afternoon, with play beginning on Feb. 28.

Cardinals 58, Vikings 55 (OT)

Newman Catholic 36 16 6 – 58

Stoughton 21 31 3 – 55

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (58): Mason Prey 8-11 0-0 22, Thomas Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Pfender 1-8 0-0 3, Conner Krach 5-10 0-1 12, Owen Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 6-15 0-0 15, Eli Gustafson 2-2 0-0 4. FG: 23-47. FT: 0-1. 3-pointers: 12-30 (Prey 6-6, Seidel 3-11, Krach 2-6, Pfender 1-7). Rebounds: 32 (Gustafson 9, Seidel 9). Record:

STOUGHTON (55): Ty Fernholz 18, Ben Harman 13, Sawyer Schipper 9, Jay Johnson 8, Jacob Hibner 3, Mason Marggi 3, Michael Turner 1. Record: 17-6.