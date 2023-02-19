By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA boys basketball playoffs were announced Sunday afternoon.

Play begins with regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Regional semifinals will be Friday, March 3, with the regional finals on March 4.

Sectionals will be played Thursday, March 9, and Saturday, March 11, with the four sectional championships in each of the five divisions qualifying for the 2023 WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 16-18 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Locally, in the Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket, Wausau West (8-14) is the No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Eau Claire North (2-20) in a regional quarterfinal Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The winner will get a crack at No. 2 seed Hudson on the road on March 3.

In the same bracket, D.C. Everest (15-7) is the No. 7 seed and will play a regional semifinal at home against No. 10 Appleton East (11-12).

In Sectional 1 of the Division 2 field, Wausau East (7-15) also will host a regional quarterfinal Feb. 28 as the No. 7 seed Lumberjacks take on No. 10 Waupaca (5-17). The winner plays at No. 2 Shawano (17-5) on March 3.

In the same D-2 bracket, No. 6 Merrill (9-12) will host No. 11 Antigo (3-19) on Feb. 28, with the winner play at No. 3 seed Mosinee (15-7) on March 3.

Wausau Newman Catholic (19-4) is the No. 1 seed in the top half of the Division 5 Sectional 2 bracket will be at home for a regional quarterfinal against No. 16 Tri-County (0-20) on Feb. 28.

In the same bracket, No. 7 Northland Lutheran (14-6) will host No. 10 Marion (12-10) and No. 13 Wisconsin Valley Lutheran (9-11) will travel to No. 4 Marshfield Columbus Catholic (16-7) for regional quarterfinals on Feb. 28.

Click here to view all of the brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.