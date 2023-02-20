Wausau Pilot & Review

Weather officials issued weather advisories and winter storm watches on Monday as much of the state including Wausau prepares for a winter storm.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, followed by winter storm watch from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. During the winter weather advisory, expect between 3 and 5 inches of snow. But when the most significant portion of the storm hits, additional snow accumulations between 10 and 14 inches are possible.

Wind gusts as high as 45 mph could result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, downed trees and power lines, along with power outages. Travel could be “very difficult to impossible,” weather officials say.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.