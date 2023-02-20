Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Allan K. Crooks

Allan K. Crooks, age 60, of Wausau died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a 2 1/2 year battle with kidney cancer.



Al was born on March 5,1962 in Wausau to the late Eugene and Carol Crooks (Klieber).



He considered himself an entrepreneur, owning several different businesses. Most recently he owned and operated Grand Valley Adventures Paintball, and Grandview Storage. He enjoyed all outdoor activities. Most recently Al, Jeannie, family and friends spent and cherished time at their cabin in New Wood. They would go hunting, fishing and ride the side-by-sides on the open trails. He spent a lot of time last summer golfing with his family and friends. Al was also an avid downhill skier. He was a professional ski instructor at the highest level. He was active with the Ski For Youth program as well as working with Jerry Wunsch and the Circle of Friends Foundation, which provided opportunities for underprivileged kids to learn how to ski. He was so excited to see his grandsons Logan and Rhett get out on the slopes and enjoy the sport he loved so much. He was always known as coach Al. Anyone who was lucky enough to really know Al has learned something important from him. He really was a coach, not just in the sports he loved, but a coach of life, as he knew the right way to live. Al was a great father, son, brother, friend, and husband. He will be missed by all that knew him but will live on through his lessons.



He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jean. Sons: Jarrod Crooks, Justin (Taylor) Crooks, Shawn Schlueter and Shane (Angie) Schlueter; 4 grandsons Everhett, Crosby, Conley and Logan; brother Steve (Jean) Crooks; sister Pat (Ed) Kordus; sister-in-law Marsha Crooks; his dogs Meeka and Molly; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father; Gene and Carol, and his brother Keith.



A Celebration of Al’s Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Please join the family following the visitation at the Loading Zone, 157024 E Hamilton St, Wausau, WI, from 2:30 to 6:30 for some food and fun remembrances.



The family would like to thank the Oncology Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, especially Dr. Peterson, for their care and compassion

Sarah L. Hertting

Sarah (Sally) Louise Hertting, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in the comfort of her home with family by her side. Sally was the daughter of the late Frederick and Maebelle Sell and was born in Helena, MT, on December 27, 1928. Sally was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Sally graduated from Carlton College with a degree in Psychology. She committed to being a lifelong student, taking various courses throughout her adult life and especially enjoyed Good Ideas at the former UWMC. Starting her career at the former Wausau Insurance, she met her husband Carl (an intern at the time) during a local happy hour hosted at the infamous Mint Cafe. Married in 1951, Carl and Sally celebrated 70 years together before he passed away almost exactly a year ago, on February, 13, 2022. Together they had six children: Kathy (Daniel) Ohrmundt, Susan (Jon) Shilling, Laurie (Clyde) Joyce, Michael Hertting, Karen (Greg) Harter, and Scott (Robin) Hertting. Carl’s career took them to Chicago, Indianapolis and then back to Wausau in 1966.

Sally’s early years were focused on taking care of their children. Throughout her life, Sally proudly established herself as a golfer, natural poet, world traveler, community hospital volunteer, cross country skier, bowler, member of St John’s Church, voracious reader and loyal friend to so many who had the blessing to know her.

Sally was a grandmother to 13: Kathy and Dan’s Children, Amy (Joshua) Hutchinson, and Katie (Jeremiah) Boughton. Susan and Jon’s Children: Casey (Dan Lyman) Shilling, Matthew (Laura) Shilling, and Allison (Jonny) Grenier. Laurie and Clyde’s children: Spencer (Abbie) Joyce, and Andrew (Elise) Joyce. Karen and Greg’s Children: Adam and Cora Harter. Scott and Robin’s children: Greysen Hertting, Hazel (Evan) Benner Hertting, Iris Hertting and Jude Hertting. Sally had 8 great grandchildren. Sally’s only sibling, Fritz Sell, preceded her in death. Sally is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins

Sally’s family extends gratitude to her neighbors who showed Sally so much kindness and the caregivers from TLC for Seniors, LLC. who took such good care of her.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 4th, 11:00 am (visitation 10:00 am) at St. John’s Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Marathon County Public Library or a charity of your choice in Sally’s honor.

Philip C. Pomrening

Philip C. Pomrening, 82, Wausau, died on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born July 12, 1940 to the late Irvin and Roena (Drews) Pomrening. Following High School, Phil served as a paratrooper in the United States Army Airbourne division in Germany. After returning home, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Jesse, they moved to Wausau and started a family. He worked as an autobody and framing specialist while also racing stock cars and building engines for Larry Detjens. He enjoyed shooting trap and was a lifetime member of the Marathon Trap Club, making numerous lifelong friends. He always took time to enjoy a beer with his neighbors. Phil loved spending time with his family, especially at the cabin, hunting, sawing wood, making maple syrup and spending time in nature.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Phyllis, Sons, Todd (Dawn) Pomrening, Anchorage, AK and Brian (Kay) Pomrening, Wausau, grandchildren, Gregory Fecteau, Anchorage, Christopher (Tiffany) Pomrening, Phoenix and Zacary Pomrening, Anchorage, great granddaughter, Alexis Fecteau, Anchorage, one brother, three sisters and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church, 227150 Harrier Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Tim Swanson will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service Thursday at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Arlene “Tottie” C. Seubert-Volhard

Arlene “Tottie” C. Seubert-Volhard, 93, of Marathon, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at her home.

Arlene was born on February 2, 1930 in West Bend, WI to Raymond and Mary (Weisner) Hornung and moved to Marathon at six months old with her parents.

She attended grade school at St. Joseph (currently St. Mary’s, Marathon) and graduated from Marathon High School in 1948. After high school she worked at the old St. Mary’s hospital as a nurse’s aide.

Her marriage to LaVerne Seubert took place on May 28, 1949 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. After their marriage they moved into a renovated school south of Marathon. In November of 1949 they moved onto a farm near Marathon. They farmed ginseng for many years and later owned a construction business.

LaVerne and Arlene enjoyed traveling to Australia and had two trips to Hawaii. Tottie enjoyed sewing, snowmobiling, knitting, crocheting, and playing cards. They enjoyed playing jokes by swiping chickens with friends. LaVerne preceded her in death in May 1994.

In May of 1999 she married Edwin Volhard, Jr. They enjoyed singing in the choir, fishing and camping at Lake Gogebic, Michigan, and together they built a house north of Marathon. He preceded Arlene in death May of 2017.

Survivors include her seven children, Barbara (David) Ceranski, Robert (Julie) Seubert, Carole (Barry) Anker, Charles (Joan) Seubert, Beverly (friend, Shelly Filber) Seubert, Jeffery (friend, Ray Forster) Seubert, and Paula (Robert) Stanley; 21 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three step-children, James (Wanda) Volhard, Jean (Doug) Kage, and Carol (Robert) Kaldunski; and their children and grandchildren.

Arlene was the oldest of eight siblings. Survivors include, Ellen (Jerry) Goetsch and Richard (Joyce) Hornung; sisters-in-law, Olga Hornung and Sharon Hornung; and one brother-in-law, Arnold Skrzypchak.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Fr. Eugene Hornung, Gordon Hornung, and Raymond Hornung, Jr.; sister, Caroline Skrzypchak; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys (Elroy) Busko; sister-in-law, Dolores Hornung; grandson, Tracy Anker; and step-grandson, Andrew Kaldunski.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon, with Rev. Monsignor Joseph Diermeier presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Marathon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Arlene and her family are grateful to Dr. Kristin Whitaker for her loving care and friendship. Also to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for providing care and support at the farm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a donation in Arlene’s memory at a later date.

Ralph W. Dalke

Ralph W. Dalke, 91, of Wittenberg, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home, under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Ralph was born on December 18, 1931, in Appleton, the son of Walter and Bertha (Zander) Dalke.

On July 23, 1960, Ralph was united in marriage to Shirley Keckhaver at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowler.

Ralph owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. He was proud to live on the farm that his grandfather homesteaded. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowler. Ralph enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially his grandkids sporting events. Ralph loved spending time with his family.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Shirley; three daughters, Debbie (Larry) Emmel, Donna (Donnie) Lehman and Carol (Ian) Agar; eight grandchildren, Bradley (Jennifer) Emmel, Brandon (Amber) Emmel, Cole (Shannon) Miller, Whitney (Brock) Schreiber, Gabrielle Fowler, Alexandra (Justin) Agar-Pratt, Jemma Agar and Lyndsey Agar; 12 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Briana, Jacob, Caleb, Cambrie, Nigel, Emile, Brynn, Eli, Luken, Evelyn and Jax and one sister, Lucille Pederson.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Arnold Dalke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Bowler. Rev. Mark Hesse will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Riverside Cemetery in the Town of Almon. Visitation will be on Monday, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Bert F. Roehl

Bert F. Roehl, 60 of Antigo, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his home.

Bert was born on March 28, 1962, in Milwaukee, the son of Herbert Roehl and Diane (Klapkowski) Gudat.

Bert owned his own flooring installation business and worked previously for Carpet City. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed hunting, golfing and restoring antique furniture. He also enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time with his family and friends.

Bert is survived by his mother, Diane Gudat of Eland; his children, Whitney (Clifford) Thompson of Antigo, John (Katrina) Roehl of Merrill, Amber Roehl and Brandi Roehl, both of Antigo; grandchildren, Blaze, Virginia, Makayla, Jade, Montana, Hunter, Jasmine, Emma, Sadie, Andrew, Jayden, Jorden and Nicholas; brother, Brett Roehl of Eland and former spouse, Vicki Roehl of Redding, CA, as well as many other relatives and friends. Bert was preceded in death by his father.

A Celebration Gathering will be held from 4pm to 7pm, on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmiidtschulta.com.

William P. O’Black

William P. O’Black, 74, Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center, surrounded by loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Father Danial Thelen officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Military rites will be conducted by the State of Wisconsin Military Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield, at St. John’s Catholic Church, following the service. A gathering for family and friends will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, and from 9:30 am until service time on Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church.

William was born on March 18, 1948, in Loyal, Wisconsin to Paul and Irene (Zager) O’Black, into a family of busy beekeepers. Tragically, Bill lost his parents at a very young age, and Shirley, the oldest sister took him and little sister Peg in to raise alongside her own children. It was at the Corn Festival in Loyal, when at age 16, Bill met the love of his life, Rebecca Oestreich (Becky), the woman he would marry on September 7, 1968, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, have children with, and lovingly support and be supported by, throughout the course of his life.

Bill joined the Air Force in 1968, being stationed in Tucson, AZ where Becky and baby son, Paul, joined him until he was honorably discharged in 1972. After his daughter, Libby, was born, Bill had another hungry mouth to feed but was determined to go to college, and he attended University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, earning a degree in Business while also working nights and raising a family. He was soon employed at Wausau Insurance as a computer systems analyst, with self taught skills in computer programming, and even typing. Not many people, much less men of his generation were good typists, but Bill was! Undeterred by challenges, Bill then began attending graduate school, and earned his MBA in 1979 from University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh.

After working at Wausau Insurance for 12 years, Bill wanted a change and convinced Becky to move their family to Petaluma, CA, to pursue a career at Fireman’s Fund Insurance (later Allianz) where he quickly became an expert in their systems programming and was asked to spend a year in Munich, Germany as an advisor to Allianz. That was a wonderful year for Becky and Bill and was the beginning of their love of European travel. They especially loved Beckenried, Switzerland, and visited many times with dear friends and family. Sie liebten es dort.

Nearly 20 years of living in Petaluma cured Bill of his California dreaming and he and Becky returned home to Wisconsin, to build a magnificent log cabin on 60 acres near Edgar, hoisting giant logs into place with a crane and working together to finish every detail of their beautiful dream home. They spent the next 12 years enjoying their life in that home, the wide, sweeping porch, visits from wildlife, quiet time spent together, walks in the woods with Elsie, Bill’s bouncing and ever faithful companion, and welcoming a host of friends and family up their long and winding driveway.

Life back in Wisconsin meant Bill volunteering with the American Legion in Marshfield, where he actively participated at nearly every opportunity, serving at food stands at the Central Wisconsin State Fair, at other fundraisers, and at community Christmas and Harvest Dinners. Bill had deep empathy for all those he came in contact with and was generous and non-judgemental in his treatment of people from all walks of life and family situations. Bill took great pride in his military service and was humbled by being presented with a Legacy Stone at the High Ground in Neillsville, in 2012, and in 2019, he participated in an Honor Flight, a trip to Washington D.C and the Vietnam War Memorial, for veterans who served during wartime.

Bill, like his parents, was a very hard worker, but that wasn’t the only thing that defined him. Bill was an avid athlete, game player, card player, crossword puzzler, and sports fan. He loved working outside, making wood to heat his home (piles and piles of it!) raking, mowing, shoveling, and trimming. He loved the smell of the land and trees, the dappled light of the sun through the leaves, and the sound and spray of the crashing waves on the California coast. Bill enjoyed golfing and bowling with buddies, and was an almost unbeatable bar game player – shuffleboard, pool, darts, dice, you name it – he could play them all and play them well, which he did at every opportunity with friends, family, and grandkids. Bill loved a road trip and piled his family into the car for epic trips on many occasions, three early ones to California and Wyoming to see family and too many to count later in life, when Bill and Becky enjoyed exploring the beautiful American west together.

Bill was fun to be around, a much adored husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved his extended family very much and always wanted to see and hold the babies, hug his nieces and nephews, prop his grandkids on his lap, and share a beer, a game, and good laugh with friends and family alike. Even as things got more and more difficult for Bill later in his life, he never complained, and was always a cheerful companion.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca and their children, Paul (Shannon) O’Black of Durango, CO and Elizabeth (Phillip) O’Black Gans of Santa Barbara, CA. He is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Sarah (Mel) Elias and their daughter Eden; Benjamin O’Black, Egan (Diana Eaton) Gans and their son Ripley; Wheeler (Allison Fink) Gans, Ruby Gans and Molly Gans. He is further survived by a sister Peggy (John) McAvoy and a brother-in-law Carlton Beaver.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Beaver and Carol Stutte.

Bill was very fond of his American Legion family and the work they do in the community. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in Bill’s name to the American Legion Post 54 of Marshfield.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com