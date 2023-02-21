WAUSAU — The Wausau Interchurch Dartball League will begin it’s 93nd season in September.

Currently, 13 teams make up the league from various church denominations from around the Wausau area.

The game is played with regular baseball rules and each team fields a team of about nine players. Three games are played at 7 p.m. each Monday.

“All ages play. Men, women and even many kids take part,” said Mike Hofmann, president of the league. “I believe our youngest player is 8 years old and we have several players well into their mid-90s.”

Fellowship and fun are important keystones of the league. There will be a mid-winter tournament in February where all who come mix and match to make up teams and play for fun. Awards are given at an end-of-season banquet.

New teams are encouraged to sign up. If you are a church or a member of a church that does not have a dartball team, contact Mike Hofmann at mtop234@yahoo.com or 715-571-5671 on how to either start a team or get on an already established team. You do not need to belong to the church to play on its team.

Visit wausaudartball.com for more information.