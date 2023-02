WESTON – The D.C. Everest Senior High School fishing team was recently named the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association Team of the Year, the D.C. Everest Area School District announced this week.

The team was chosen out of a field of more than 120 Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association high school teams around the state.

WIFA is committed to the education, conservation and management of natural resources and building an understanding of aquatic ecosystems and sciences.