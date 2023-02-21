Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is providing guidance to voters to be ready for Tuesday’s Spring Primary Election. Here’s what to know:

1. Voters can check their registration status and find their polling place at MyVote.wi.gov. Voters planning to go to the polls should check the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s MyVote website to verify their registration, find their polling place, and see what is on their ballot.

2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling place hours are the same across Wisconsin, no matter where you live. Voters need to be in line by 8 p.m. to participate.



3. Those not registered to vote can do so at their polling place on Election Day. On Election Day you can register to vote for the first time or update your name or address. To register, voters will need to show a proof of residence document, which must contain the voter’s name and current residential address. Examples include a bank statement, recent electric bill, or a current and valid Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card. Learn more at https://elections.wi.gov/Register



4. Remember to bring your photo ID to your polling place. Wisconsin requires an acceptable photo ID to vote, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, state ID card, U.S. passport, military or veteran’s ID, tribal ID, a certificate of naturalization, or some student IDs. Anyone with questions about photo ID can visit the state’s Bring It to the Ballot website or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS for information. Those without an acceptable photo ID can get one for free at their local Division of Motor Vehicles office. For more information, call 608-266-1069. An acceptable photo ID for voting does not need to show the voter’s current address.

5. Voters can still return absentee ballots on Election Day. Voters should contact their municipal clerk to learn where absentee ballots should be returned. Most voters must personally deliver their own absentee ballot (see number 6 below for exceptions). To ensure that your absentee ballot is counted, the WEC recommends paying close attention to included instructions for completing and delivering an absentee ballot.Remember: Both the voter’s address and witness’s address need to be clear and complete on the envelope into which the ballot is inserted.

6. Voters with disabilities have additional options when returning absentee ballots. Pursuant to the Voting Rights Act, any Wisconsin voter who requires assistance with mailing or delivering an absentee ballot to the municipal clerk due to a disability must be permitted to receive assistance from a person of the voter’s choice. This person cannot be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer. This person also cannot be an officer or agent of the voter’s union. Contact your municipal clerk if you have questions.

8. To view a four-part video series on how elections administration works in Wisconsin, visit elections.wi.gov/101.