Wausau Pilot & Review

With both precincts now reporting, incumbent Chris Voll and challenger Kenneth Charneski will advance to the spring election for the village president seat in Kronenwetter.

Voll took nearly 55 percent of the vote, at 673, with Kenneth Charneski tallying 339 votes, or about 27 percent. Eleven write-in candidates were also reported.

Joel Straub, who had 207 votes – about 17 percent of the total – will not advance. The spring election is April 4.