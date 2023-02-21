From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Adults can decorate a glass jar with tissue paper and Mod Podge to give them a stained glass effect during a fun DIY event on Feb. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all supplies provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven and Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes will speak with the public during a Local Leaders Chat on Feb. 28 from 10-11 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Bliven and Barnes will talk about department updates and issues the department is tracking. They also will answer questions from attendees. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Photo illustration.

Kids and families are encouraged to visit the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on March 2 for Read Across America Day. The library will host a special story time at 10 a.m. and offer a variety of activities throughout the day, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

On March 11, the library will offer a free constellation craft event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Rothschild Brach, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Kids can learn the shapes of some simple constellations and use their fine motor skills to connect the stars with yarn! Free. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on March 14 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.