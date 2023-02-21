By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The 49-year-old man who caused thousands of dollars in damage to Angelo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau days before its closure and vandalized four additional Wausau properties reached a plea deal this week and will avoid prison time if he is successful on probation.

Paul Kreft, of Weston, was charged in June in Marathon County Circuit Court with criminal damage to property and bail jumping in connection with the incident at Angelo’s. But police continued to investigate additional reports of damage at nearby businesses, and four additional counts of criminal damage to property were filed against Kreft in a case filed July 1. One of the charges is a felony.

The vandalism allegedly happened in the early morning hours of June 2, just hours after Kreft was arrested at Kelly Club, 4810 Ross Ave.. There, officers were dispatched to a report of a disorderly patron who refused to leave the property. Prior to police arriving, Kreft allegedly became belligerent, insulted employees, broke a beer glass and left without paying his bill, court records show.

At Kelly Club just after 8:30 p.m., police confronted Kreft, who appeared to be under the influence but denied any wrongdoing. Kreft then demanded officers contact unnamed police officials and assistant district attorneys and said, “we run this town,” according to the incident report. No calls were made.

Police say Kreft stated numerous times that he would be placing phone calls to ensure the responding officers lost their jobs. Ultimately, Kreft was arrested on disorderly conduct charges and released on a $150 signature bond, and ordered not to commit any new crimes.

Then, police say, he made his way to Angelo’s and four other businesses near downtown Wausau. He is accused of damaging large windows at Subway Restaurant on Bridge Street, turning on a water spigot and smashing windows and other materials at Pearl Luvs Earl, throwing rocks through windows at Thrive Foodery, and damaging exterior windows at the Boys & Girls Club.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from multiple area businesses to identify Kreft, who police say invoked his right to an attorney and “did not provide any explanation for his behavior.”

The total amount of the damages Kreft is accused of causing was not immediately available. According to court documents, restitution has been paid in full.

As part of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus dismissed the felony charge against Kreft, who pleaded no contest to three counts of criminal damage to property and one count of bail jumping. Judge Cveykus ordered a withheld sentence for Kreft, who will spend two years on probation. He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with any of the victims in the case.

Kreft was granted three days credit for time served should his probation be revoked.