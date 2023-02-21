MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield Cultural Fair, an 18-year tradition with exhibits, crafts, food and entertainment from around the world, returns to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield on Feb. 25.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the campus, 2000 W. Fifth St. The fair will include performances in the Upper Commons and Helen Connor Laird Theatre, including acoustic duos AaroChele and The Foxfire Affair, ballet and jazz by the Main Street Conservatory of Dance, Indian dance by SHAMA, Latin music by Salsa Manzana, instrumental music by Central City Music and country western dance by Sound-a-Motion.

Among the exhibitors are the Marshfield Area Genealogy Group, Needlepoint Hmong Motif, Slovak American Touches, Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas and the Forest History Association of Wisconsin.

Food vendors will include Baka Chicken, Jamaican Kitchen and the Nagoya Sushi and Steakhouse Restaurant. Children can take part in a passport activity, puppet shows and crafts.

For more details, visit www.marshfieldculturalfair.com.

