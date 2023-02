Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Ryan and Suzanne Meyers announce the birth of their daughter Madeleine Elizabeth, born Feb. 16, 2023. Madeleine weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Mohammad and Afghan Rahil announce the birth of their daughter Naela, born at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 2023. Naela weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Mark Rothenberger and Brianna Buhse announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Marie, born at 3:42 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023. Vivian weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.