Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team dominated the first half and cruised to a 69-52 victory over Gresham in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The No. 7 seed Newman Catholic (14-11) moves on to a D-5 regional semifinal at No. 2 seed Edgar (19-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. Edgar pounded Tigerton 89-16 in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Cardinals led 40-21 by halftime and were able to hold on to their double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Sidney Galang and Maggie Wulf each scored 17 points to lead Newman Catholic.

Cardinals 69, Gophers 52

Gresham 21 31 – 52

Newman Catholic 40 29 – 69

GRESHAM (52): Madolyn Haffner 21, Janay Pecore-Kirkland 15, Jocelyn Cerveny 11, Ryle Kakwitch 3, Jessa Jensen 1, Chloe Bohl 1. Record:

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (69): Sidney Galang 17, Maggie Wulf 17, Malorie Rozwadowski 11, Ashley Jankowski 8, Lily Shields 7, Evie Bates 6. Record: 14-11.