Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based meat producer is voluntarily recalling packaged pasties that were allegedly produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection, according to a state agency news release.

Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac is issuing the Class I recall, which indicates a “reasonable probability” that using the products “will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to USDA recall classification information.

The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

Beet pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90105

Chicken pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90104

Beef pasty, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90103

Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90133

The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.

