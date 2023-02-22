Wausau Pilot & Review
A Wisconsin-based meat producer is voluntarily recalling packaged pasties that were allegedly produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection, according to a state agency news release.
Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac is issuing the Class I recall, which indicates a “reasonable probability” that using the products “will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to USDA recall classification information.
The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:
- Beet pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90105
- Chicken pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90104
- Beef pasty, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90103
- Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1-lb. individually packaged with package code 90133
The package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.
Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.
USDA Recall Classifications
|Class I
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III
|This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.