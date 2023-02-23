Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail features bourbon, which because of its high quality and appeal to premium whiskey drinkers, has become a popular drink all over the world. The Bourbon Breeze Manhattan offers a fresh take on the taste. Trust me – you’ll love it! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Bourbon Breeze Manhattan

2.5 oz Jim Beam

1 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Cranberry Juice

Cherries and a lime slice, for garnish

To create this drink, simply pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, then transfer to a chilled martini glass. Garnish with two cherries and a slice of lime, then serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.