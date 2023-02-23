By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Fire and police were called Thursday to a fire on Wausau’s southeast side.

The blaze was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Ruder Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the one-story stucco home. Witnesses say all occupants escaped without injury.

The blaze was extinguished a short time after crews arrived on scene. It is unclear where the fire started.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. At least six emergency vehicles responded to the scene including police and fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

