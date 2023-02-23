Several members of the D.C. Everest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, team advanced in early February to state-level competition, to be held in April.
The team, which also earned a series of first- and second-place finishes, competed at the regional competition Feb. 13 in Stevens Point.
Results
- Ryan MacDonald earned gold in interior design (state qualifier)
- Elizabeth Krause earned gold in teach and train (state qualifier)
- Malia Yang earned silver in national programs in action – the power of one
- Claire Kozey and Kenzie Heyman earned silver in focus on children (state qualifier)
FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization that provides members with the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop career and life skills.