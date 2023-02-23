Several members of the D.C. Everest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA, team advanced in early February to state-level competition, to be held in April.

The team, which also earned a series of first- and second-place finishes, competed at the regional competition Feb. 13 in Stevens Point.

Ryan MacDonald earned gold in interior design (state qualifier) during the FCCLA regional competition Feb. 13 in Stevens Point. Photo courtesy D.C. Everest Area School District.

Results

Ryan MacDonald earned gold in interior design (state qualifier)

Elizabeth Krause earned gold in teach and train (state qualifier)

Malia Yang earned silver in national programs in action – the power of one

Claire Kozey and Kenzie Heyman earned silver in focus on children (state qualifier)

FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization that provides members with the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop career and life skills.