By Shereen Siewert

Human remains were discovered early Thursday after a fire at an Elderon home and an investigation is now underway, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews from Wittenberg, Hatley and Ringle responded at about 3:45 a.m. to the blaze, in the 183900 block of Hwy. 153 in the Village of Elderon. The Salvation Army and Marathon County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters spent hours extinguishing the blaze, which led to the shutdown of Hwy. 153 west of Hwy. 49 until late Thursday morning.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said. As a result, Wausau Pilot & Review is not publishing the exact location of the fire until cleared to do so.

Officials have not said whether the fire appears suspicious. The State Fire Marshal is at the scene. The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s office and sheriff’s officials are investigating and will release additional details as appropriate.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

