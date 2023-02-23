WANTED: Nicole R. Charnowski, 29. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 22, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping

WANTED: Kyle J. Brenchley, 29, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 22, 2023: Bail jumping
WANTED: Nicole R. Charnowski, 29. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 22, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping
WANTED: Jeremie J. Pasholk, 38, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Feb. 22, 2023: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
Tyreese Merriam, 18, of Ringle. Feb. 22, 2023: Battery by prisoners
Sharon J. Rockman, 36, of Wittenberg. Feb. 22, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Taydisa M. Strassburg, 29, of Mosinee. Feb. 22, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Prentice Duncan, 38, of Wausau. Feb. 20, 2023: Fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Luis Priego-Rivera, 24, of Wausau. Feb. 20, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
Uriah Buckholt, 35, of Wausau. Feb. 23, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Samantha J. Ertl, 20, of Pittsville. Feb. 22, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kao Vang, 40, of La Crosse. Feb. 23, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kirsten P. Vangenderen, 24, of Wausau. Feb. 21, 2023: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, bail jumping
Kevin Preston, 38, of LaCrosse. Feb. 20, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC
Riley Heikkinen, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 20, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Khardea F. Koptyra-Williams, 20. Feb. 20, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping