WAUSAU – The Neighbors’ Place will hold its inaugural benefit show “A Night for Our Neighbors” March 3 at Whitewater Music Hall with an unlikely combination: comedy and bluegrass.

Money raised will support The Neighbors’ Place efforts to feed others and increase awareness around food insecurity in Marathon County.

The show will be hosted by comedian Mary Mack, a Wisconsin native who has a self-proclaimed cheese dependency. Mack has been a guest on the “Conan O’Brien Show,” as well as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Award-winning bluegrass musician Nick Dumas headlines this show with an all-star band line up. Jim Van Cleve, Rick Faris, Michael Kilby and Maddie Dalton join Dumas for two sets of bluegrass.

Tickets are available at https://theneighborsplace.kindful.com/e/a-night-for-our-neighbors. VIP tickets are on sale for $100 and include a drink ticket, buffet dinner catered by Urban Street Bistro, an intimate acoustic set with headlining performers, and priority seating for the show.

General admission tickets are available for $20. VIP ticket holders arrive by 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau, is handicap accessible.