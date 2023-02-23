MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Paula Jacobson to direct its quality department, the organization announced recently.

Paula Jacobson

In this role, Jacobson leads and supports quality and member safety improvement initiatives by ensuring quality reporting requirements are met and striving toward compliance with regulatory, accrediting and certifying organizations.



Jacobson has 20 years of professional experience in quality improvement and population health. She served most recently as quality manager with Quartz Health Solutions, formerly Gundersen Health Plan. Prior to 2012 she was a wellness education specialist for 10 years with Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.



Jacobson has a bachelor’s degree in community health education from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has completed numerous leadership programs and certifications throughout her professional career.