Wausau Pilot & Review

Sportsman’s Warehouse, a company that serves outdoor enthusiasts, will open its first Wisconsin store in the metro Wausau area, company officials say.

The new store will open in the former Gordman’s space, 226601 Rib Mountain Drive. Gordman’s closed in 2020 after the troubled retailer filed for bankruptcy and then liquidated its stock.

Sportsman’s was established in 1986 and has more than 120 stores in 20 states. According to the company’s website, the company sells gear for hunting, fishing, camping, boating, shooting and other outdoor activities and focuses on hiring local staff for each location.

“We’re committed to being good stewards of the outdoors and wildlife habitats. Sportsman’s Warehouse supports the communities we serve by donating to local causes and partnering with wildlife and conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation, NRA, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Ducks Unlimited, among several others,” the company’s website states. “Many of our employees are also contributing, active members of such groups, volunteering their own money and time for the causes we collectively cherish and believe in.”

A grand opening for the 60,000-square-foot store is planned for June.