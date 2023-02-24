WAUSAU – Each week, the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft-making, too.

The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau



Bouncing Babies Story Time

Babies and their caregivers are invited to the library for 20 minutes of lap-sit story time on Tuesdays. Babies will sit in a caregiver’s lap and enjoy songs and rhymes while bouncing along. We will share nursery rhymes, songs and board books. A laid-back play time will be offered after for parents and caregivers (and babies!) to socialize. Best for children ages 1 and younger.

March 7, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 14, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 21, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Family Story Time

Photo illustration.

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Thursdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 2, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 9, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 16, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 23, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Tales for Tots

Little movers and caregivers, join us for a fun and interactive story time geared for toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning to read interactive stories, sing songs together and have a lot of fun in this 20-30 minute story time. This program is designed to help children ages 2-4 acquire fundamental knowledge such as shapes, numbers, colors, rhyming and more in a unique and fun way. Children must attend with a caregiver.

March 6, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 13, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 20, 10-10:30 a.m.

March 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project during this program on Wednesdays. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services adults might not know about! Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

March 1, 10-11 a.m.

March 8, 10-11 a.m.

March 15, 10-11 a.m.

March 22, 10-11 a.m.

March 29, 10-11 a.m.

Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Mondays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 6, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 13, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 20, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Tuesdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 7, 11-11:30 a.m.

March 21, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Tuesdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 7, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 14, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 21, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Thursdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

March 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

March 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

March 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

March 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Wednesdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 8, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 22, 10:30-11 a.m.

Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Tuesdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 7, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 21, 10:30-11 a.m.

Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford



Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program on Wednesdays. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

March 1, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 8, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 15, 10:30-11 a.m.

March 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

March 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.



