Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on March 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

The public is invited to view artwork created by students in the Wausau School District’s Art Cluster program this March. The works will be on display from March 3-17 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Teens and adults can make their own lavender-scented cloth gnome on March 8 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Drop in any time between 1-7 p.m. to participate. Free. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

Teens and tweens can submit short stories to the library’s 2-Sentence Story Contest! Stories can be submitted between March 8-April 29 in two different age categories – 8-12 years old and 13-18 years old. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



