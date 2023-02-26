By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau are investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered outside a home on the city’s northwest side.

If initial reports are accurate, the death would be the second investigated this winter while Wausau struggles to address a growing homeless population.

Wausau Pilot & Review received a reader tip about the man’s death, which was reported Feb. 21 in the 1200 block of N. First Avenue. Readers report the man was unhoused and may have sought shelter beneath a homeowner’s porch.

Responding to a Wausau Pilot inquiry, Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes confirmed police are “investigating a death very similar to the one you described in your email” but was unable to release any reports due to an ongoing investigation and pending autopsy results. Barnes on Friday said he hopes to have information available in about a week.

Wausau Police this week officially released incident reports related to the December death of a woman who was living under a city bridge. The 55-year-old woman’s autopsy results showed she died of methamphetamine toxicity, though Police Chief Ben Bliven in January acknowledged that the death was likely complicated by living outdoors in harsh elements.

According to the police report, officers and rescue workers responded in the early morning hours Dec. 5 to a makeshift tent under the Scott Street Bridge after the woman’s partner called for help. In the approximate 6-foot by 5-foot tent, which was filled with blankets, groceries, food and other items, paramedics confirmed the woman was not breathing, was stiff and did not have a pulse. Her body was released to the medical examiner’s office.

Sandi Kelch, executive director of the Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force, said how the woman died is irrelevant.

“She died under a bridge, when we have the means to properly house human beings,” said Kelch, who has spoken publicly at numerous city meetings in recent months.

In Wausau and nationwide, communities are grappling with homelessness, while advocates are working to to educate leaders about research-based approaches to the issue and eradicate stereotypes about the people who are forced to live on the street.

There are many contributing factors to homelessness, according to the Homeless Resource Network. Experts point to an overall decline in public assistance, illness, job loss, divorce, a lack of child support, lack of affordable housing, post-traumatic stress disorder, domestic violence, natural disaster and physical disability as among the causes.

Workable solutions often meet resistance, while stereotypes flourish

In Wausau and nationwide, community leaders are grappling with approaches to homelessness as poverty increases and affordable housing options diminish. There are many contributing factors to homelessness, according to the Homeless Resource Network. Divorce, domestic violence, job loss, lack of child support, mental illness, low wages, automobile-related challenges, a decline in public assistance and family tragedies can all be contributing factors.

Alcoholism is both caused by and a cause of homelessness, and is perhaps less prevalent among the city’s unhoused population as some may assume. “Credible estimates of the prevalence of alcohol and drug abuse suggest that alcohol abuse affects 30% to 40% and drug abuse 10% to 15% of homeless persons,” an American Psychological Association study shows. Some city leaders have openly criticized advocacy programs as “enabling,” allowing people to drink all day.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen, in a May email to a constituent that was obtained through an open records request, complained that Kelch’s organization “…has been vilifying us for trying to give people a path out of homelessness vs. prolonging their being stalled in a desperate situation through enablements.”

Kelch takes a different approach.

“The root cause of homelessness is trauma; the gateway drug is not marijuana, it’s not alcohol, it is trauma,” said Kelch, at a City Council meeting in April 2022. “The other root cause of homelessness is mental illness…Agencies assisting the unhoused do not cause trauma, they do not cause mental illness and they did not cause the housing crisis.”

Understanding the relationship between homelessness and alcoholism or drug abuse is critical to developing workable solutions to help. Some members of the homeless population turn to alcohol to combat the stress of daily living and dangers, while others have suggested substance abuse is the root cause of their situation. Several studies show homeless men in particular are more likely to drink to cope with the financial instability brought on by homelessness.

Wet shelters, which allow homeless residents to engage in some form of drinking, are receiving attention for the methods in which they allow residents to drink on their premises – but one such effort in Wausau was recently discontinued by North Central Health Care, despite evidence that showed positive results including a reduction in hospitalizations. The trial program, approved in 2020 by the North Central Community Services Program Board of Directors, was deemed a success – but was ultimately discontinued.

Though the idea has drawbacks and critics, in some aspects, it works well. For example, one Seattle study showed that residents of wet shelters decreased their intake of alcoholic beverages over two years from 20 drinks per day to 12. Another study showed that the average individual in a Seattle wet housing program cost the city only a quarter of what they used to before entering the system.

In Wausau, the program involved leasing a property in the 600 block of McClellan Street for a year, with a monthly rent of $1,425. NCHC was also responsible for telephone, cable TV, internet, gas, electricity, snow removal and lawn care. Residents were not forced to give up alcohol. During the program’s tenure, one client joined the Sober Living house, four clients found employment, one applied for disability and two indicated their willingness to enter treatment services for stable mental health. The Greenheck Foundation donated $10,000 in support of the initiative, funding that was used to buy furniture and supplies for the home.

But in October 2021, then-Interim Chief Executive Officer Jill S. Meschke, in a memo, cautioned that the program “does not generate revenue,” and was projected to lose about $35,000 that year. Meschke recommended either shifting the program to include women only, restructuring the program to force residents – many of whom struggle with rental history and employment suitable to find housing – to pay rent, or discontinuing the program altogether.

County officials chose the latter, despite “steady demand and positive impact in reducing hospitalization rates.”

City leaders on Thursday were set to hold a meeting to review Wausau and Marathon County’s response to serving homeless residents and discuss creating a new department to address those needs – but that meeting was postponed due to the city’s snow emergency. That meeting, requested by Dist. 5 Alder Gary Gisselman and Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian, will be rescheduled.