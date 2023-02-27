WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a program headlined by Ron Wirtz, the Regional Outreach Director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The program, titled ‘Through the Looking Glass: The Fed Examines the Region’s Economy,’ will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau.

Wirtz’s primary responsibilities in his position with the Federal Reserve involve tracking business conditions around the six-state district he serves, including Wisconsin. Wirtz devotes special attention to employment and wages in his tracking, along with monitoring construction, real estate, consumer spending and tourism.

Wirtz will offer a review of the current state of the economy locally and across the state, while highlighting current economic challenges and the special role of labor force in economic growth. He will also use an interactive survey at the event to gauge the opinions of attendees on topics like business activity, hiring demand, labor availability, inflation and more.

“In uncertain economic times, providing our central Wisconsin business community with in-depth information at the regional and national level from the Federal Reserve will aid in making strategic business decisions to support growth and competitiveness.” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber.

Check-in, lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program to be held from at noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $50.

To register for this event visit WausauChamber.com or call 715-845-6231.

The presenting sponsor for the program is Ameriprise Financial-Wausau-Cornerstone Advisors. The gold sponsor is Associated Bank. Those interested in becoming sponsors for this event should contact Madi Woller at 715-848-5955 or mwoller@wausauchamber.com.