Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Joseph L. Stoklasa

Joseph L. “Joe” Stoklasa, 78, town of Hewitt, passed away peacefully with his children by side on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 31, 1944 in Wausau son of the late Joseph and Selma (Winters) Stoklasa. Joe was married to Jean Felch and later divorced but remained good friends over the years.

For many years Joe was a truck driver at Wausau Homes. Some of his favorite pastimes included deer hunting, watching NASCAR, riding his 4-wheeler, and spending time with friends at the local taverns.

Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army as a combat engineer from 1962 until 1965.

Survivors include his children, Brad (Kim) Stoklasa, Wilmington, North Carolina and Becky (Craig) Kallies, Suamico, three grandchildren, Bryce and Brady Stoklasa and Carter Kallies, his former wife and friend, Jean and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Lloyd Stoklasa and a sister, Dolores Beck.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Because Joe’s attire for weddings and funerals was always a nice pair of jeans, the family not only welcomes, but encourages everyone to dress in your best denim.

David L. Augustine

David L. Augustine, 84, Athens, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from complications after contracting COVID.

He was born April 9, 1938, to Lawrence and Arlene (Auner) Augustine at the Marshfield Hospital. Dave was raised on his family farm in the Halsey township near Athens and in 1958, graduated from the Athens High School.

Dave joined the United States Marine Corp and in September of 1956 he was stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1962, he retired as Lance Corporal.

Dave moved to Milwaukee where he raised his three children and worked for 25 years at General Electric.

On July 29, 1981, Dave married Ruth Ann Guden, joining their two families.

Until retirement, Dave worked for SD Ellenbecker Construction.

Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood working, gardening, watching old westerns on tv, and was quick to accept a game of cards. His grandchildren would all agree that he was a hard man to beat at a game of cribbage. He was the King of the Sunday drive. A simple, “Let’s go for a drive”, could last all day.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann Augustine and their children, Brian (Sandy) Augustine, Lanie Augustine, Kendall (Anne) Augustine, Lisa (Randy) Guralski, Lynn Perry, and Kory (Andrea) Mader; grandchildren, Amanda Gajewski, Jessica (Joshua Baran) Giarth, Adam Snowberger, Mitchell Guralski, Taylor Guralski, Lewis Perry, Hannah Guralski, Sophia (Aaron Tesch) Perry, Emersyn and Will Mader; great-grandchildren, Theo and Zoe; sister, Alvira Henrichs; brother, Dale (Patricia) Augustine.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce and her husband, Laverne Henrichs, and brother-in-law, Haran Henrichs.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Athens EMTs and Aspirus ICU staff for the outstanding care they provided to David.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Eileen Wojciechowski

Eileen (Heisler) Wojciechowski, of Weston, passed away peacefully February 23, 2023, at the age of 90 at Garden Side at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

Eileen was born May 21, 1932 in Wausau, WI to the late Arthur and Eileen (Wood) Heisler, the third of four children.

On September 11, 1954 she was united in marriage to Henry (Hank) Wojciechowski at St James Catholic Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2022. To this marriage, six loving children were added to their family, Gary, Mary, David, Lynn, Patrick and William. Eileen and Hank owned and operated the Hank & Eileen’s Down the Hill Bar in Schofield for many years. Eileen and Hank enjoyed traveling throughout the years to many locations.

In their retirement, Eileen and Hank moved up north to their home on Paradise Lake in St Germaine that Hank built and they enjoyed making many fond memories with their family up north. Eileen enjoyed fishing on the lake, working in her many flower gardens, sewing and crocheting, antiques, playing cards, occasional trips to the casinos, and meeting new friends on their travels and visiting with family and friends. Eileen and Hank enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor homes with their dog Pixie and also spent many winters enjoying the south including Arizona as one of their favorite destinations. They also were able to take a road trip to Alaska as one of their very first motor home vacations.

Eileen is survived by her six children and their families: Gary (Cindy), Mary (Roger) Priebe, David (Cindy), Lynn (Donnie) Brzezinski, Patrick, and William; and her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Kay Heisler.

Eileen is predeceased by her husband, Hank, her parents, Arthur and Eileen (Nell) Heisler; daughter-in-law, Jackie Wojciechowski; brothers Jerry in infancy, Bill and Tom.

Memorial services will be held in Eileen’s honor on Friday, March 3, 2023 at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield with visitation from 9:30- 11:00AM and service to follow at 11:00 AM, with entombment following the services at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau, WI.

John J Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Garden Side at Mount View Care Center for the wonderful care provided to our Mom over the past few years – all of the compassion, love and support are greatly appreciated.