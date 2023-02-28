Wausau Pilot & Review

Rescue crews on Monday pulled the body of a missing man from Lake Somo near Tomahawk, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Sheriff’s officials received a call at 10:53 a.m. Monday reporting the 71-year-old man was missing and had not been seen since Friday, Feb. 24. The caller told police the man’s likely last known location was in the Tomahawk area, on a snowmobile.

Leads drew investigators to Somo Lake, in the town of Wilson, where they discovered snowmobile tracks leading to an open section of water.

Rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department searched for the missing man and recovered his body at about 4:20 p.m. Police are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

The incident remains under investigation.