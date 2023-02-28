WAUSAU – Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre will present “Twinderella,” a musical, March 31, April 1 and April 2 at the Creske Center in Mosinee.

This version follows Cinderella’s long-lost twin brother named Bob, who is living in the same kingdom with his own wicked stepfamily. The separated siblings have enlisted the services of the rather sardonic Fairy Godmother, The Godfather (He ain’t no fairy!), his cousin Vinnie, a confused king, and two snarky gerbils to help wile their way into the exclusive royal festivities of Wychwood-under-Ooze.

Bob has his sights set on Prince Percy’s all-kingdom baseball game, while Cinderella eyes the birthday gala for Princess Petunia. When the two strangers disappear at midnight after Cinderella hits a game-winning homerun, both the Duke of Earl and the Earl of Duke set out to find the foot that fits the glass slipper and the muddy baseball cleat.

“Twinderella” is filled with musical numbers ranging from jazz to 50s doo wop and an assortment of hilarious characters.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 31; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 1; and 2 p.m. April 2 at 1000 High St.

Tickets are available at Booktix or at the door.



Visit facebook.com/events/516921847229378/516921863896043/ for more information.

