STEVENS POINT – A comedy of manners and social satire will be staged at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point March 3-5 and 9-11.

“The Misanthrope,” by French playwright Molière, will be staged in Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, by the Department of Theatre and Dance. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 3 and 4 and again March 9, 10 and 11; with matinees at 2 p.m. March 5 and 11.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youths. Tickets will be available for purchase starting the afternoon of March 1 at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets may also be available at NFAC starting one hour prior to each performance.

Set in 17th century France, the play focuses on Alceste who, tired of the gossip and disingenuous society around him, decides he will only tell the truth. Yet he falls in love with his opposite, the flirtatious Celimène, whose superficial personality attracts multiple suitors.

Written in rhyming couplets, “The Misanthrope” is a period play set in another time, yet its characters are familiar in our own social media focused society.