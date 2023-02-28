WAUSAU – The top curling club teams in the nation are set to compete in the USA Curling National Club Championships March 16 to March 19 at the Wausau Curling Center in Wausau.

Men’s and women’s teams from as far away as Alaska, California, Texas, and Arizona have won playoffs in their curling regions and qualified for the finals. As the host curling club, Wausau will have an entry in both men’s and women’s tournaments.

The event will be held at the Olympic-style eight-sheet curling center at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side. The games will be open to the public, with admission $5 a day or $15 for the full series. There are reduced ticket prices for students and seniors, and no charge for children 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Activity will begin with practice rounds March 16, with the opening ceremony and first rock throw at 3:30 p.m. First-round games will commence at 5:30 p.m. following the ceremony.

Competition will continue all day and into the evening on March 17 and 18, with tie-breakers at 8 a.m., semi-finals at noon, and final games at 4 p.m. March 19.

Complete event information is available at https://wausaucurling.org/index.php/events/2023-club-championship.

Event schedule