WAUSAU – The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, D.C. Everest Area School District, Wausau School District and United Way of Marathon County will present the 2023 Greater Wausau Youth Hiring & Career Fest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2 at Wausau West High School, 1200 W. Wausau Ave.

More than 100 businesses, colleges and community organizations will attend and over 2,000 students will participate. This is a great opportunity for businesses, colleges and organizations to network with high school students to offer information about hiring and career options. Additionally, any businesses that offer youth apprenticeships, summer employment or part-time employment for teenagers will be able to network with youth seeking employment.

Now in its seventh year, the Greater Wausau Youth Hiring & Career Fest supports our community’s workforce development efforts, helps employers fill open positions and enables teens to explore career and education paths in north central Wisconsin.

For more information about the event, contact Carol Pond, grants and outcomes director – Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area, at carolp@bgclub.com or 715-218-6368.