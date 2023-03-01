Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Marshfield Clinic Health System on Wednesday announced a staff reduction impacting 346 Wisconsin employees, about 3 percent of the organization’s employee base.

The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements. In a news release issued Wednesday, organization officials said they eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited, lessening the impact on employees.

In January, the company issued a notice to the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development that 377 workers would be displaced in 11 communities. In that notice, the company said “we are not anticipating any employee to suffer a job loss.”

In that communication, Chief Human Resources Officer Terri Newmier wrote that impacted employees were notified in August that they would become employed by the Family Health Center of Marshfield as it became a standalone organization. That transition is slated for April 1.

Then on March 1, the company filed a new notice of intent to displace 222 workers who will be notified between now and March 15. These are permanent layoffs that will take effect May 19. Of those, 14 positions are in Wausau, 14 are in Weston, 60 are in Marshfield and 47 are in Beaver Dam, with additional layoffs specified throughout the state.

“We are not immune to the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years, which has required us to identify ways to be more efficient and more resourceful,” Dr. Susan Turney, CEO Marshfield Clinic Health System, said in Wednesday’s news release. “Reducing staff is always painful. This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”