VILLAGE OF WESTON – The annual spring and fall bulk item drop-off events will be held May 18-20 and Oct. 5-7 at Waste Management, 5509 Fuller St.
Items that will be accepted include non-metal items, furniture, carpeting, scrap lumber, mattresses and glass windows. Proof of a Weston address will be required, and the village could limit residents to two or three trips.
Spring drop-off hours
May 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 19 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 20 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall drop-off hours
Oct. 5 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.