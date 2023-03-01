VILLAGE OF WESTON – The annual spring and fall bulk item drop-off events will be held May 18-20 and Oct. 5-7 at Waste Management, 5509 Fuller St.

Items that will be accepted include non-metal items, furniture, carpeting, scrap lumber, mattresses and glass windows. Proof of a Weston address will be required, and the village could limit residents to two or three trips.

Spring drop-off hours

May 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 19 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 20 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fall drop-off hours

Oct. 5 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.