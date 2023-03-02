Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is nothing short of incredible. The mouthwatering Banana Cream Pie Martini is one for the record books, and a cocktail you won’t want to miss. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Banana Cream Pie

2 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. Creme de banana

1 oz. Bailey’s

Caramel

Graham crackers

Banana slices and whipped cream, for garnish

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in caramel, then again in crushed graham crackers. Pour the liquids into a shaker to combine, transfer to the glass, garnish with banana slices and a dollop of whipped cream. Sip and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.