WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society will present “Sidewalks, Trolleys and Motorbuses: The Story of Public Transportation in Marathon County” at 2 p.m. March 25 at the Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe St.

This March History Speaks program will be presented by Ben Clark, the archivist and historian at the historical society. From modern bus lines to the older electric streetcar lines, to the building of a simple sidewalk, the history of public transportation has been the story of the communities that use them. And over Marathon County’s history, the social and literal landscape of our communities have evolved to fit the newest transportation of the day.

The program will be presented live at at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library. The presentation will be recorded and available digitally on Facebook and YouTube within a few days of the live program.

History Chats

March Mapness

This month, History Chats will celebrate the third annual March Mapness, where local stories are examined through the unique medium of maps.

All History Chats programs are at 12:30 p.m. every Thursday and are livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They will also be available to view afterward as recorded programs on the society’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and on Wausau’s public access channel 980.

Mapping Communities, Gary Gisselman

March 2

Gary Gisselman examines how it is that some of Marathon County’s communities appear or disappear from the maps over the years.

Mapping a Welcome, Ben Clark

March 9

Ben Clark takes a look at the map published by the First American National Bank in 1972, which they hoped would welcome newcomers to the area by showing them around.

Mapping Cemeteries, Don Litzer

March 16

Special guest Don Litzer shares his experiences attempting to map some of the cemeteries of Marathon and Lincoln counties.

Mapping the Trails, Gary Gisselman

March 23

Gary Gisselman examines maps that show some of the biking trails of Marathon County.

Mapping the First Survey, Ben Clark

March 30

In the 1830s, the United States government sent Joshua Hawthorn up the Wisconsin River to conduct his historic Three Mile Survey of what became Marathon County. This week, Ben Clark compares the map that resulted from his journey to what we know today.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The research Library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, call 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org or visit marathoncountyhistory.org.