Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Terrell Smith, 29, of Kronenwetter. March 1, 2023: Intimidating a victim/domestic abuse crime – repeater
Broc Suthers, 24, of Knowlton. March 1, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, bail jumping, battery by prisoners
Collin Young, 26, of Rhinelander. Mach 1, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia
Alex Welke, 29, of Wausau. Initial appearance Feb. 28, 2023: Battery, bail jumping, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Brad Harrison, 49, of Mosinee. Feb. 28, 2023: Possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing, criminal damage to property, using an oleoresin device after felony conviction
Amber Roehl, 31, of Antigo. Initial appearance Feb. 27, 2023: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
Austin J. Weister, 24, of Wausau. Feb. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia
Keej R. Kong, 24, of Wausau. Feb. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
Bret M. Harstvedt, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 27, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, retail theft
Corrine May Bloch, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 27, 2023: Aggravated battery
Kyle J. Brenchley, 29, of Wausau. Feb. 22, 2023: Bail jumping