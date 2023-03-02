By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The U.S. Junior Women’s curling team wrapped up play this week at the World Curling Championships in Fussen, Germany.

The team includes Wausau’s Amelia Hintz, as well as Miranda Scheel, Tessa Thurlow, and Jordan Hein curling out the Fargo, ND, curling club, and Anne O’Hara from Fairbanks, AK.

The team got off to a hot start, beating Korea 10-3 in the first round, then lost five straight, but made a strong comeback yesterday, outscoring arch-rival Canada, 9-7. They followed that with a 9-7 win over Latvia to move up to 3-5 in the standings, tied for sixth in the 10-team competition.

In the final round-robin game today, they lost a close match to Scotland, 8-7, with the Scots scoring two in the last end. Results are reported on the worldcurling.org website.

Semi-final and final games will be played Friday and Saturday.