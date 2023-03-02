The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a variety of music concerts at its campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau this month.

UW-Stevens Point concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point, unless otherwise noted. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youths and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge. Tickets are available at Information and Tickets in the Dreyfus University Center, by calling 715-346-4100 or at the Noel Fine Arts Center box office an hour and half prior to the event.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts are performed at 7 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth Street, Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person unless otherwise noted. Tickets may be purchased at the box office the day of the concert.

UWSP at Wausau concerts are performed at 7 p.m. at the James F. Veninga Theater, 625 Stewart Ave, Wausau. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the box office prior to the event.

Concerts include:

· March 2 – Wind Symphony and Symphonic Wind Ensemble

· March 4 – Film score performance for the classic film “A Man There Was,” with guest artists The Poor Nobodys, free of charge

· March 8 – Symphony Orchestra, “La musica d’Italia,” with works by Lovreglio, Rossini, Puccini and White

· March 9 – Campus Band and Choir

· March 10 – UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Symphony “Family Concert,” children and youth attend free with an adult, Marshfield

· March 14 – Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Band

· March 16 – UWSP at Wausau Concert Band, Wausau

· March 16 – Concert Choir and Choral Union

· March 29 – Faculty Recital: Associate Professor Andres Moran, horn

· March 30 – Faculty Recital: Assistant Professor Anna Cromwell, violin