WAUSAU – Wausau’s Grand Theater will bring rock ‘n’ roll band Cheap Trick, beloved around the globe since 1974, to the stage in April.

An American institution, Cheap Trick will bring its influential brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll to The Grand at 7:30 p.m. April 24 with special guest Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts.

The band members of Cheap Trick – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – offer tunes from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.” Cheap Trick is touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years which includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Tickets are available online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or at The Grand Theater Ticket Office, 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau.



