Wausau Pilot & Review

A cyber tip led to the arrest this week of a fourth-grade math teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lucas D. Aschbrenner, 45, was arrested at March 2 at his Arbor Vitae home, the same day investigators searched the premises.

Investigators obtained the warrant following a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cyber tip that led to Aschbrenner’s home internet service. Mr. Aschbrenner was transported to the Vilas County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Minocqua Police Department at 715-356-3234.

The Minocqua-Hazelhurst-Lake Tomahawk Elementary School is an elementary school district serving 580 children in grades K-8 living in the towns of Minocqua, Hazelhurst and Lake Tomahawk. School officials have not said whether they have taken any disciplinary action against Aschbrenner or whether he remains employed in the district.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.